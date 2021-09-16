The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of The InterGroup worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTG stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44.

The InterGroup Company Profile

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

