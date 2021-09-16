The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of The InterGroup worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The InterGroup Company Profile
InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.