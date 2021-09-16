The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $2,023,600.00 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of JYNT stock opened at $106.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.81 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67.
The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.
The Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
