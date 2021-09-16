The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $2,023,600.00 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $106.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.81 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

