The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike Sells 783 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carin L. Fike also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50.

NYSE KR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $40.97. 391,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,173,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

