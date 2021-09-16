The Kroger Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

The Kroger has raised its dividend by 38.8% over the last three years.

Shares of KR stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,070 shares of company stock worth $1,392,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

