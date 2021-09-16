The Mercantile Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MRC opened at GBX 282.23 ($3.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.20) and a one year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 280.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.69. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58.

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Jeremy Tigue purchased 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £2,488.20 ($3,250.85).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

