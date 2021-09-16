The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 119.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 441.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

NYSE MOS opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.