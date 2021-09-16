The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) to Issue GBX 3.80 Dividend

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of TPFG stock opened at GBX 294.95 ($3.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £94.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 310.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 267.58. The Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 158 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 322 ($4.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About The Property Franchise Group
