The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) to Issue GBX 3.80 Dividend

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TPFG stock opened at GBX 294.95 ($3.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £94.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 310.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 267.58. The Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 158 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 322 ($4.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

