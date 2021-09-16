The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.56.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $145.57 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $141.93 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $201.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

