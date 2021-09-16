The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.42, but opened at $67.56. The Timken shares last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 4,120 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 94.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

