The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $78.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,925,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $332,102,000 after buying an additional 56,455 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 111.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 444,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,945,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,498,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $168,436,000 after buying an additional 1,568,536 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.