The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165,392 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 28,294 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $78,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after buying an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after buying an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after buying an additional 3,632,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after buying an additional 2,620,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.35. 111,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377,071. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

