The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,181.22

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,181.22 ($15.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,168 ($15.26). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,168 ($15.26), with a volume of 811,439 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded The Unite Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,181.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,907.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

In other news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

The Unite Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

