The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,028 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.