Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.65. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 157.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 204,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 299,865 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 67.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 117,762 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

