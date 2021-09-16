Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 66,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 531,581 shares.The stock last traded at $8.12 and had previously closed at $8.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

