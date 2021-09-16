TheStreet Downgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to C+

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,474.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,514.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,324.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Shopify by 207.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,256,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

