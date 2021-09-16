Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in August

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TSIB opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $476,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $5,256,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

