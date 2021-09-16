Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TITUF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Titanium has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.
Titanium Company Profile
