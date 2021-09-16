Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TITUF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Titanium has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

Titanium Company Profile

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

