Tornado (TCORE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,377.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $414,027.26 and $1,377.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $69.00 or 0.00143521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00075417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00178656 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.11 or 0.07392324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,094.29 or 1.00174005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00913068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

