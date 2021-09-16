Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 851,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,690 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $50,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

GM opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

