Toronto Dominion Bank Has $33.58 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 395.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Roku worth $33,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,758 shares of company stock worth $178,608,131. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $318.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.54 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.47.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

