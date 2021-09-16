Toronto Dominion Bank Has $37.93 Million Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,231,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 811,741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CAE were worth $37,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. On average, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

