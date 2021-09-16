Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 4,076 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $31,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $1,797,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

