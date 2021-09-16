Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 62,154 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,154 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $41,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

