TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.566 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

