TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.566 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.
Shares of TTE stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
