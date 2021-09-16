Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 9,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,281,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGHI stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Touchpoint Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

