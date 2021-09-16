Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the August 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,654,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGGI stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

