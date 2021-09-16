Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading 10.4% Higher

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) traded up 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.52. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 96,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $799.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

