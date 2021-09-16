Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading 10.4% Higher

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) traded up 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.52. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 96,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $799.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
