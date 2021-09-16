Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 125.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774,026 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.69% of Travel + Leisure worth $189,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

