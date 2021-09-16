Trias Token (new) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for $7.98 or 0.00016548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00146180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00842871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00046815 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

