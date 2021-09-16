Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTSBB:TCFF) Given New $0.48 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTSBB:TCFF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from $0.58 to $0.48 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF / Frankfurt: 3P2N / OTC: TCFF) – Q2 Revenue Up 56% / Announcing a Financing Shortly” and dated September 9, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

