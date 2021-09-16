Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,321,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 467,107 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.52% of Trimble worth $517,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 29.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Trimble by 27.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Trimble by 59.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth $12,659,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.56. 2,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.