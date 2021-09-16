TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. 19,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,355 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,871 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,682 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 134,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,462 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

