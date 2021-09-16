Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Update

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TTBXF opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TTBXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.