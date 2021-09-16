Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 95,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,628,034 shares.The stock last traded at $23.34 and had previously closed at $22.81.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tronox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

