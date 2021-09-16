TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

