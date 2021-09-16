TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,400 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $184.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.46.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

