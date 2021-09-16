TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,759 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in RF Industries were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RF Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $88,162.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,235.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.10. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. Analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

