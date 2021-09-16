TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of TrueBlue worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

