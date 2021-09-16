Truist Begins Coverage on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.08.

NYSE:BERY opened at $63.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

