Truist Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $90.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price upped by Truist from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.30.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $73.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after purchasing an additional 236,823 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 377,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 271,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

