Truist Securiti Comments on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $150.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 519,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,755,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,491,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

