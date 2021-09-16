Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $9.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,686,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

