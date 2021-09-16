Truist Securiti Weighs in on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

EWBC stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

