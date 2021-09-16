Truist Securiti Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for NuVasive in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

NuVasive stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,954.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

