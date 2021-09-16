TrustSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $157.12 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00003690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $157.12 million and $2.24 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,427,386 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

