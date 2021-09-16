TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TuanChe by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TuanChe by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TuanChe in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.26. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,644. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

