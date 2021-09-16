Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,950,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

