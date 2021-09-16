Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,855 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,375,653,000 after buying an additional 2,852,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

