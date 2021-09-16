Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $28,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $76.21 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

